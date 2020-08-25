This Could Be A Brutal Week For Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares are 104.90% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.48% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +228.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -70.42% down YTD and 159.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.28% and -38.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 15, 2017, Maxim Group recommended the DGLY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Aegis Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 29, 2020. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.10. The forecasts give the Digital Ally Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.0% or 58.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 76.90% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 538,870 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 197,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 197,651 in purchases and sales respectively.

The CFO, Treasurer & Secretary had earlier sold another 110,000 DGLY shares valued at $0.77 million on Jun 09. The shares were sold at $7.04 per share.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.27 with a market cap of $129.20M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ACRX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.76 million. This represented a -199.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.92 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $67.4 million from $77.34 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $21.9 million while total current assets were at $48.62 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$24.05 million, significantly higher than the -$25.56 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$24.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 152,547 shares. Insider sales totaled 100,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.69M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.20% with a share float percentage of 88.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.51 million shares worth more than $6.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.5 million and represent 4.12% of shares outstanding.