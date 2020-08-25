This Could Be A Brutal Week For Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) shares are 1.19% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.18% or $0.56 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +321.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -1.84% down YTD and 128.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 26.87% and 53.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 31, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the RFP stock is a Sector Underperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 19, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the RFP stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.13. The forecasts give the Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock a price target range of $5.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 12.55% or -48.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to $0.35, up from the -$0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.01, down -6.90% from -$0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,027,041 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 390,890. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 65,817 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kilgour Lori, a SVP, Chief Information Officer at the company, bought 3,078 shares worth $12274.0 at $3.99 per share on Feb 21. The Senior Vice President & CLO had earlier sold another 65,817 RFP shares valued at $0.21 million on Aug 07. The shares were sold at $3.16 per share. Theriault Luc (SVP, Wood Products) bought 3,125 shares at $3.15 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $9850.0 while Ouellet Daniel, (SVP Human Resources) bought 1,500 shares on Feb 03 for $5205.0 with each share fetching $3.47.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.20 with a market cap of $332.20M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IDEX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.96 million. This represented a -261.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.69 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $147.99 million from $114.94 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$10.39 million, significantly lower than the -$5.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$10.43 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.40% with a share float percentage of 203.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideanomics Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company.