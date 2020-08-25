This Could Be A Brutal Week For Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares are 232.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.55% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +610.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.74% down YTD and 66.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.46% and 62.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $3.63. The forecasts give the Riot Blockchain Inc. stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an downside potential of -3.71% or -3.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 58.80% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,586,135 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 124,240. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG), on the other hand, is trading around $0.28 with a market cap of $14.70M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DXLG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -10.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $54.19 million. This represented a 5.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $57.23 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.82 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $378.31 million from $390.92 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$16.81 million, significantly lower than the -$16.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$18.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Destination XL Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 567,597 shares. Insider sales totaled 322,079 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.09M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.30% with a share float percentage of 42.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Destination XL Group Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company.