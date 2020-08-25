This Indicator Is Supporting Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is 47.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $60.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The KODK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -600.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -600.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is -45.37% and 8.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.8 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 90.26% off its SMA200. KODK registered 176.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 113.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.91.

The stock witnessed a 221.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.94%, and is -18.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.85% over the week and 39.84% over the month.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has around 4922 employees, a market worth around $542.08M and $1.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 366.67% and -88.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.30%).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Kodak Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -280.10% this year.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), with 49.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.43% while institutional investors hold 80.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.68M, and float is at 61.17M with Short Float at 14.08%. Institutions hold 27.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 4.96 million shares valued at $11.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.55% of the KODK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.41 million shares valued at $3.15 million to account for 1.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.17 million shares representing 1.55% and valued at over $2.62 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $0.94 million.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Katz Philippe D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Katz Philippe D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $2.22 per share for a total of $11100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Eastman Kodak Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that CONTINENZA JAMES V (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 46,737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $2.22 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the KODK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Katz Philippe D (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.48 for $12400.0. The insider now directly holds 111,368 shares of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novanta Inc. (NOVT) that is trading 39.24% up over the past 12 months. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is -35.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 80.84% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.