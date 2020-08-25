Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) shares are 33.07% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.55% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +133.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.53% down YTD and 31.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.31% and -11.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2014, Aegis Capital recommended the AMPE stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AMPE stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.73. The forecasts give the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.75% or 81.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 181,464 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), on the other hand, is trading around $37.30 with a market cap of $2.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -16.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXPI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.70%. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $46.04 million, significantly higher than the $24.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $43.76 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 93 times at eXp World Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 648,790 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,028,637 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 41.22M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 58.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.60% with a share float percentage of 28.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eXp World Holdings Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.62 million shares worth more than $44.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 1.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.25 million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.