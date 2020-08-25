Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS), Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares are -13.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.84% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +80.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.80% down YTD and 4.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.68% and -11.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the CLBS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dawson James had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 18, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CLBS stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.90. The forecasts give the Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock a price target range of $18.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.73% or 72.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 228.20% in the current quarter to -$0.31, up from the -$0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.43 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 226,523 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,374. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 51,063 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.13 with a market cap of $25.08M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GLBS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11000.0. This represented a 99.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.29 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.55 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $48.55 million from $55.09 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.98 million, significantly lower than the -$1.12 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.98 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 46.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.70% with a share float percentage of 5.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Globus Maritime Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company.