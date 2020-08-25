Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares are -21.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.28% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +155.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.41% down YTD and 42.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.00% and 37.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2019, Lake Street recommended the WPRT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Lake Street had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on May 10, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the WPRT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 128.60% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, down -28.90% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), on the other hand, is trading around $4.28 with a market cap of $82.09M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -42.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $14.68 million from $17.19 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.01 million while total current assets were at $8.3 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.58 million, significantly higher than the -$8.62 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.58 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.19% with a share float percentage of 4.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kitov Pharma Ltd having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.46 million shares worth more than $38.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 0.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.0 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.