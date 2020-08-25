Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) And Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Among Headliners

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are -24.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.97% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +114.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.04% down YTD and 27.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.82% and -41.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 18, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the TNXP stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 18, 2019.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.50% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$5.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.21 and -$0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 39,850 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 39,850 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SULLIVAN GREGORY M, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $20600.0 at $1.03 per share on Aug 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,391 TNXP shares valued at $4997.0 on Aug 20. The shares were bought at $0.93 per share. Treco James (Director) bought 4,500 shares at $1.06 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $4770.0 while OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y, (Director) bought 5,350 shares on Aug 13 for $5029.0 with each share fetching $0.94.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.93 with a market cap of $151.20M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Genprex Inc. (GNPX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GNPX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$4.37 million. This represented a 199.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.75 million from $24.64 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.03 million, significantly lower than the -$3.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.04 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Genprex Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.94M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 23.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.10% with a share float percentage of 31.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genprex Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.83 million shares worth more than $5.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 0.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.