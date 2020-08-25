Top attractive stock of the week – Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX)

Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) is -51.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.92 and a high of $9.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CGIX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.35% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.06% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.06% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.25, the stock is 109.31% and 103.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 109.44 million and changing 115.52% at the moment leaves the stock 63.96% off its SMA200. CGIX registered -12.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.24.

The stock witnessed a -6.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.45%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $6.99M and $6.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 225.52% and -34.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.00%).

Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cancer Genetics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $10.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 70.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX), with 377.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 16.38% while institutional investors hold 18.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.15M, and float is at 2.04M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 15.06% of the Float.

Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) that is trading -24.52% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -106.24% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 24460.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.42.