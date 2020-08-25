Top attractive stock of the week – GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is 323.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $22.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRWG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.0% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -79.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.34, the stock is 25.17% and 63.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.41 million and changing -17.32% at the moment leaves the stock 149.62% off its SMA200. GRWG registered 259.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 217.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.35.

The stock witnessed a 129.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 160.44%, and is 31.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.44% over the week and 11.99% over the month.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $869.68M and $123.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 867.25 and Fwd P/E is 55.77. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 447.33% and -37.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $46.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 115.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 114.50% in year-over-year returns.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), with 5.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.32% while institutional investors hold 35.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.62M, and float is at 35.67M with Short Float at 5.97%. Institutions hold 31.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.95 million shares valued at $13.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.31% of the GRWG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with 1.66 million shares valued at $11.37 million to account for 4.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 1.46 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $10.0 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $9.3 million.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMIRATO MONTY R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that LAMIRATO MONTY R sold 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $16.78 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94541.0 shares.

GrowGeneration Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Salaman Michael (President) sold a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $16.53 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the GRWG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Lampert Darren (CEO) disposed off 125,000 shares at an average price of $16.53 for $2.07 million. The insider now directly holds 1,113,914 shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Who are the competitors?

