Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) is 86.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 68.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is -32.95% and -18.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.77 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 43.92% off its SMA200. TRVN registered 74.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1160 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2368.

The stock witnessed a -18.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.16%, and is -32.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.80% over the week and 15.74% over the month.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $296.40M and $0.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 243.48% and -57.07% from its 52-week high.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Trevena Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4,738.70% year-over-year.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Trevena Inc. (TRVN), with 4.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.06% while institutional investors hold 21.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.63M, and float is at 130.44M with Short Float at 6.61%. Institutions hold 20.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.23 million shares valued at $6.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.22% of the TRVN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 3.81 million shares valued at $5.72 million to account for 2.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.66 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $5.49 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $3.59 million.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Trevena Inc. (TRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) that is trading 21.35% up over the past 12 months. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is -39.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.79% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.