United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) growth is a big Buy opportunity

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is -62.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.80 and a high of $95.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAL stock was last observed hovering at around $33.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.28% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.47% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -45.28% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.32, the stock is 6.69% and 5.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.33 million and changing 9.93% at the moment leaves the stock -31.91% off its SMA200. UAL registered -61.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.84.

The stock witnessed a -0.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.08%, and is -8.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has around 91800 employees, a market worth around $9.91B and $31.72B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.04% and -61.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$7.36 with sales reaching $2.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -61.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -75.80% in year-over-year returns.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Top Institutional Holders

865 institutions hold shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 85.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.45M, and float is at 289.96M with Short Float at 9.13%. Institutions hold 85.49% of the Float.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAPIRO EDWARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHAPIRO EDWARD sold 157,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $33.26 per share for a total of $5.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 24 that SHAPIRO EDWARD (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 24 and was made at $33.52 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the UAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, Corvi Carolyn (Director) disposed off 1,013 shares at an average price of $93.06 for $94270.0. The insider now directly holds 14,751 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -52.95% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -32.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.87% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.52.