Unsafe At Current Price? – Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares are 29.89% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.88% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +246.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.96% down YTD and 176.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.24% and 32.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 09, 2013, Ascendiant Capital Markets recommended the OPTT stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on February 25, 2015. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the OPTT stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.14. The forecasts give the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $1200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1200.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.9% or 99.9%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY), on the other hand, is trading around $3.99 with a market cap of $57.12M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PIXY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -99.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.57 million. This represented a -176.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.73 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$7.92 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $27.51 million from $18.97 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$10.52 million, significantly lower than the -$1.62 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$10.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at ShiftPixy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.17M shares after the latest sales, with -3,762.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 77.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.20% with a share float percentage of 3.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShiftPixy Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company.