Unsafe At Current Price? – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares are -94.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.27% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -94.68% down YTD and -76.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -58.40% and -68.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 22, 2019, Maxim Group recommended the SHIP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on July 08, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.48. The forecasts give the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.0% or 90.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.40% in the current quarter to $0.18, down from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.56, down -18.40% from -$12.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC), on the other hand, is trading around $6.95 with a market cap of $696.14M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LAC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.49 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$16.57 million, significantly lower than the -$9.34 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$68.5 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 37.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.34% with a share float percentage of 55.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company.