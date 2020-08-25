Volatility Returns To Oblong Inc. (OBLG), Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Oblong Inc. (AMEX: OBLG) shares are 59.71% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.41% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +168.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.11% down YTD and 119.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.69% and -42.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.34. The forecasts give the Oblong Inc. stock a price target range of $35.40 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.39% or 93.39%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,896. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.73 with a market cap of $66.49M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADMP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.17 million. This represented a -184.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.15 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $39.7 million from $45.28 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.38 million, significantly higher than the -$12.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$10.04 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 124,624 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 827.91k shares after the latest sales, with -7.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.90% with a share float percentage of 72.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company.