Volatility Returns To Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are 1617.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.01% or -$4.85 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4,494.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.54% down YTD and 588.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 29.70% and 128.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 02, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the OSTK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on August 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $116.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $121.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 4.33.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.09, up 40.90% from -$3.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 188,753 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,245,786. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 667 and 14,210 in purchases and sales respectively.

Weight Joel, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 435 shares worth $49985.0 at $114.91 per share on Aug 18. The Chief Customer Officer had earlier sold another 860 OSTK shares valued at $0.11 million on Aug 19. The shares were sold at $124.56 per share. Baker Mark Alan (Chief Product Officer) sold 2,000 shares at $107.20 per share on Aug 17 for a total of $0.21 million while Tuohig Meghan, (Chief People Officer) sold 4,469 shares on Jul 30 for $0.34 million with each share fetching $75.00.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), on the other hand, is trading around $3.63 with a market cap of $143.09M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VUZI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.28 million. This represented a -73.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $31.1 million from $23.03 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.87 million, significantly higher than the -$11.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$9.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Vuzix Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 420,556 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.06M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.20% with a share float percentage of 34.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vuzix Corporation having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company.