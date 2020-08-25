Well positioned to deliver growth? – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) shares are -62.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.77% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +203.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.52% down YTD and 2.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.67% and 11.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 01, 2020, Barrington Research recommended the CCO stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on June 24, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CCO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.59. The forecasts give the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.0% or -10.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.10% in the current quarter to -$0.28, up from the -$0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.28, down -31.40% from -$0.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,140,261 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 403,822. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 430,000 and 146,470 in purchases and sales respectively.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 14,907 shares worth $13710.0 at $0.92 per share on Jul 29. The Director had earlier bought another 400,000 CCO shares valued at $0.47 million on Aug 12. The shares were bought at $1.18 per share. PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) sold 124,578 shares at $0.93 per share on Jul 15 for a total of $0.12 million while WELLS SCOTT, (EVP and CEO – Americas) bought 20,000 shares on May 28 for $21940.0 with each share fetching $1.10.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN), on the other hand, is trading around $4.62 with a market cap of $108.49M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QLGN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.47 million. This represented a -284.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.68 million from $3.72 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.19 million, significantly lower than the -$0.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 717,494 shares. Insider sales totaled 537,500 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.70% with a share float percentage of 4.69M.