Well positioned to deliver growth? – Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares are 125.24% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.45% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +364.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.42% down YTD and -59.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.07% and -18.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 13, 2016, ROTH Capital recommended the MARK stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 31, 2018. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.16. The forecasts give the Remark Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $4.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.71% or 72.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -120.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.24, up 82.10% from -$0.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO), on the other hand, is trading around $15.51 with a market cap of $5.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at GoHealth Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 97,621 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,953,201 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 43.40M.