Well positioned to deliver growth? – Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are 425.99% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.72% or $0.43 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,149.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.28% down YTD and 503.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.72% and 2.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 09, 2020, Colliers Securities recommended the WKHS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on July 13, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the WKHS stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.33. The forecasts give the Workhorse Group Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.19% or 17.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,500.00% in the current quarter to -$0.11, up from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.67, up 5,746.20% from -$0.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,644,270 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,368,370. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 410,325 and 1,404,236 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chess Raymond Joseph, a Director at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $61280.0 at $15.32 per share on Aug 17. The Director had earlier sold another 500,000 WKHS shares valued at $8.3 million on Aug 18. The shares were sold at $16.61 per share. Furey Anthony Daly (Vice President-Finance) sold 30,000 shares at $16.34 per share on Jul 17 for a total of $0.49 million while Willison Robert Harry, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 19,920 shares on Jul 15 for $0.33 million with each share fetching $16.34.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.70 with a market cap of $224.90M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GCI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -22.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $728.62 million. This represented a 5.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $767.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.34 billion from $3.91 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $24.64 million, significantly lower than the $35.65 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Gannett Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 1,759,495 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,191 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.22M shares after the latest sales, with 38.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.00% with a share float percentage of 127.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gannett Co. Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.36 million shares worth more than $25.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.7 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.