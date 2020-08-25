What should you know before buying stock in JD.com Inc. (JD)

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is 112.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.47 and a high of $75.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $74.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $542.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.49% off the consensus price target high of $609.09 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are 72.18% higher than the price target low of $273.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.18, the stock is 16.89% and 21.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.49 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 63.61% off its SMA200. JD registered 154.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.40.

The stock witnessed a 23.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.26%, and is 20.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 227730 employees, a market worth around $112.28B and $94.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.95 and Fwd P/E is 34.30. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.32% and 0.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $24.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 574.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.00% in year-over-year returns.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

944 institutions hold shares in JD.com Inc. (JD), with 112.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.60% while institutional investors hold 54.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.48B, and float is at 1.32B with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 50.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 51.65 million shares valued at $3.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.29% of the JD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 43.62 million shares valued at $2.63 billion to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 30.38 million shares representing 2.52% and valued at over $1.83 billion, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.50% of the shares totaling 30.07 million with a market value of $1.81 billion.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 80.56% up over the past 12 months. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is 54.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.71% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 37.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.