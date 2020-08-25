Which institution holds the most shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is -41.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.11 and a high of $75.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The XOM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.17% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -8.26% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.22, the stock is -1.97% and -3.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.92 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock -19.49% off its SMA200. XOM registered -41.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.23.

The stock witnessed a -6.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.05%, and is -5.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has around 74900 employees, a market worth around $174.71B and $213.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.23 and Fwd P/E is 26.65. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.22% and -43.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $47.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Top Institutional Holders

3,152 institutions hold shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), with 3.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 56.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.27B, and float is at 4.23B with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 56.77% of the Float.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swiger Andrew P, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Swiger Andrew P bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $33.80 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Duffin Neil W (Vice President) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $36.41 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the XOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, WELDON WILLIAM C (Director) acquired 4,591 shares at an average price of $43.56 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 35,538 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -37.13% down over the past 12 months. TOTAL SE (TOT) is -21.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.31% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 53.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.