Which Institutions Own Shares In American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is -57.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $31.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28%.

Currently trading at $13.44, the stock is 8.17% and 4.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 101.64 million and changing 10.53% at the moment leaves the stock -27.67% off its SMA200. AAL registered -54.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.24.

The stock witnessed a 3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.36%, and is -8.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has around 133000 employees, a market worth around $6.36B and $33.36B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.91% and -57.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$5.85 with sales reaching $2.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -61.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -76.30% in year-over-year returns.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Top Institutional Holders

759 institutions hold shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), with 5.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 85.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 508.11M, and float is at 502.33M with Short Float at 31.62%. Institutions hold 84.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.26 million shares valued at $696.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.47% of the AAL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 51.87 million shares valued at $677.97 million to account for 10.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.35 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $331.27 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 13.02 million with a market value of $170.16 million.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EMBLER MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $19.33 per share for a total of $77312.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34969.0 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that CAHILL JOHN T (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $18.97 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the AAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, CAHILL JOHN T (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $25.14 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -52.95% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -32.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.53% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 143.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.