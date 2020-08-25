Who are the Institutional Holders in The Gap Inc. (GPS)?

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is -18.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $19.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07%.

Currently trading at $15.50, the stock is 9.07% and 21.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.04 million and changing 7.42% at the moment leaves the stock 17.96% off its SMA200. GPS registered -18.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.24.

The stock witnessed a 10.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.76%, and is -4.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 129000 employees, a market worth around $5.45B and $14.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.46. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.68% and -21.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Analyst Forecasts

The Gap Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $2.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

612 institutions hold shares in The Gap Inc. (GPS), with 165.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.28% while institutional investors hold 114.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 372.00M, and float is at 207.92M with Short Float at 18.31%. Institutions hold 63.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 28.52 million shares valued at $359.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.64% of the GPS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.66 million shares valued at $349.1 million to account for 7.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.31 million shares representing 3.83% and valued at over $180.54 million, while Parnassus Investments /ca holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 10.5 million with a market value of $132.51 million.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at The Gap Inc. (GPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gruber Julie, the company’s Chief Legal&Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Gruber Julie sold 29,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $14.98 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11970.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Strain John (Chief Digital & Tech Officer) bought a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $12.84 per share for $70605.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7005.0 shares of the GPS stock.

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -27.12% down over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -40.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.02% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 39.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.