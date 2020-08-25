Who is the Top Investor In Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)?

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) is -51.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRQS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 89.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.23, the stock is 18.93% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 151.6 million and changing 39.46% at the moment leaves the stock -46.70% off its SMA200. BRQS registered -84.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1115 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5555.

The stock witnessed a -34.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.35%, and is -15.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has around 564 employees, a market worth around $27.61M and $56.59M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.66% and -85.36% from its 52-week high.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Analyst Forecasts

Borqs Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $28.29M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 71.20% year-over-year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), with 11.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.38% while institutional investors hold 30.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.30M, and float is at 13.60M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 19.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Intel Corporation with over 4.19 million shares valued at $5.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.39% of the BRQS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 0.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 74600.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $97726.0, while Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 61731.0 with a market value of $80867.0.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -7.65% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 82.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.81% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 16000.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.