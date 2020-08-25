Why ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) is -37.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $5.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADMA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 52.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is -6.08% and -4.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87.39 million and changing 13.89% at the moment leaves the stock -14.17% off its SMA200. ADMA registered -38.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.00%.

The stock witnessed a -14.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.27%, and is -19.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has around 313 employees, a market worth around $229.70M and $37.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 97.93% and -47.67% from its 52-week high.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $9.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.50% in year-over-year returns.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Top Institutional Holders

125 institutions hold shares in ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), with 6.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.35% while institutional investors hold 51.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.35M, and float is at 62.76M with Short Float at 15.64%. Institutions hold 47.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 16.58 million shares valued at $48.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.21% of the ADMA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.72 million shares valued at $16.77 million to account for 6.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.51 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $10.29 million, while Consonance Capital Management LP holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $7.79 million.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEMSKI MARTHA J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEMSKI MARTHA J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $2.88 per share for a total of $5760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

ADMA Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Grossman Jerrold B (Director) bought a total of 10,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $2.89 per share for $29499.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ADMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, LENZ BRIAN (EVP, CFO) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $2.97 for $11860.0. The insider now directly holds 76,142 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA).

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 54.36% up over the past 12 months.