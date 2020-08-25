Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Avinger Inc. (AVGR)?

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) is -58.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $1.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVGR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.71% off the consensus price target high of $1.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.71% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -11.88% and 9.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.11 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -27.71% off its SMA200. AVGR registered -58.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4656 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4390.

The stock witnessed a 13.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.39%, and is -17.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.70% over the week and 14.99% over the month.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $42.79M and $8.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.26% and -70.67% from its 52-week high.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avinger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $1.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.40% in year-over-year returns.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Avinger Inc. (AVGR), with 266.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 13.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.13M, and float is at 51.13M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 13.35% of the Float.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Avinger Inc. (AVGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.