Why Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is -48.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $4.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -1.27% and -6.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.05 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -26.60% off its SMA200. SAN registered -44.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3511 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5786.

The stock witnessed a -10.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.37%, and is -4.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 194284 employees, a market worth around $36.53B and $62.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.91. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.84% and -49.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Banco Santander S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

361 institutions hold shares in Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), with institutional investors hold 1.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.60B, and float is at 16.38B with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 1.79% of the Float.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -8.13% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -43.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.49% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.