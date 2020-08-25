Why has FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) dropped -4.97% in last trading?

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is 16.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -85.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 3.91% and 5.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.8 million and changing -4.97% at the moment leaves the stock 47.36% off its SMA200. FCEL registered 746.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7540 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1678.

The stock witnessed a 10.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.47%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.51% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 301 employees, a market worth around $645.00M and $68.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1122.47% and -20.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $16.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), with 11.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.26% while institutional investors hold 10.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.00M, and float is at 205.69M with Short Float at 19.89%. Institutions hold 9.65% of the Float.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times.

