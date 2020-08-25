Why Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Are Going Crazy

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is -30.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.91 and a high of $141.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $97.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.74% off its average median price target of $116.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.51% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -25.08% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.06, the stock is 1.25% and 2.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.75 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -9.85% off its SMA200. JPM registered -10.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.41.

The stock witnessed a -1.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.77%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 256710 employees, a market worth around $296.75B and $76.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.11 and Fwd P/E is 11.04. Profit margin for the company is 30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.10% and -29.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.89 with sales reaching $27.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

3,516 institutions hold shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), with 26.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 76.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.08B, and float is at 3.02B with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 76.08% of the Float.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURKE STEPHEN B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURKE STEPHEN B bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $87.99 per share for a total of $6.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that BACON ASHLEY (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 13,027 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $91.12 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Pinto Daniel E (Co-President & COO, CEO CIB) disposed off 15,212 shares at an average price of $135.72 for $2.06 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -8.13% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 28.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.74% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.