Why Shares of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Are Going Crazy

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) is -9.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $17.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The OCGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $0.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.43% off the consensus price target high of $0.70 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 41.43% higher than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -25.77% and 11.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.21 million and changing -13.08% at the moment leaves the stock -1.41% off its SMA200. OCGN registered -96.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4219 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3635.

The stock witnessed a 66.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.19%, and is -16.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.47% over the week and 20.19% over the month.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $64.76M and $0.04M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.23. Distance from 52-week low is 141.18% and -97.64% from its 52-week high.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocugen Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.60% this year.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Ocugen Inc. (OCGN), with 11.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.15% while institutional investors hold 13.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.01M, and float is at 110.32M with Short Float at 5.98%. Institutions hold 11.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.65 million shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.48% of the OCGN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.47 million shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.33 million shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $72596.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $61639.0.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Castillo Kirsten, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Castillo Kirsten bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $0.31 per share for a total of $23498.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

Ocugen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Musunuri Shankar (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 143,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $0.35 per share for $50050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the OCGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Musunuri Shankar (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 263,000 shares at an average price of $0.41 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 263,000 shares of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN).