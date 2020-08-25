Why should you buy stock in Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)?

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) is -71.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $51.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.75% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -62.54% lower than the price target low of $9.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.14, the stock is 11.39% and 2.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 55.85 million and changing 10.17% at the moment leaves the stock -40.82% off its SMA200. CCL registered -67.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.48.

The stock witnessed a -1.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.31%, and is -5.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has around 104000 employees, a market worth around $12.04B and $16.84B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.92% and -68.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.24 with sales reaching $254.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -69.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -96.10% in year-over-year returns.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

1,043 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), with 117.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.44% while institutional investors hold 90.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 721.00M, and float is at 606.79M with Short Float at 20.72%. Institutions hold 76.12% of the Float.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that BAND SIR JONATHON (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $40.83 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18736.0 shares of the CCL stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -25.68% down over the past 12 months. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -69.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.1% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 125.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.