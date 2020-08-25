Why should you buy stock in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)?

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is 52.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $10.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZNGA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $9.22, the stock is -3.75% and -3.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.12 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 21.40% off its SMA200. ZNGA registered 62.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.18.

The stock witnessed a -2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.10%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has around 1883 employees, a market worth around $10.14B and $1.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.75. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.73% and -13.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Analyst Forecasts

Zynga Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $625.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 62.50% in year-over-year returns.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Top Institutional Holders

491 institutions hold shares in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), with 82.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.72% while institutional investors hold 87.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 81.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.95 million shares valued at $829.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.08% of the ZNGA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 64.41 million shares valued at $614.44 million to account for 5.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 49.85 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $475.58 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 46.32 million with a market value of $441.89 million.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Insider Activity

A total of 153 insider transactions have happened at Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 81 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buckley Jeffrey, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Buckley Jeffrey sold 4,727 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $9.42 per share for a total of $44528.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78959.0 shares.

Zynga Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Buckley Jeffrey (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $9.35 per share for $58438.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83686.0 shares of the ZNGA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Siminoff Ellen F (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.34 for $46700.0. The insider now directly holds 114,610 shares of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA).

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 69.54% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 32.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.74% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 56.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.