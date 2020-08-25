WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) Vs. Altimmune Inc. (ALT): Those Ticking Clocks

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares are 41.64% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.38% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 100.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.26% and -30.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the WIMI stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.00. The forecasts give the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 2.62% or 2.62%.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), on the other hand, is trading around $21.99 with a market cap of $784.60M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Altimmune Inc. (ALT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ALT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$18.42 million. This represented a 2650.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.72 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.94 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $102.54 million from $54.23 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $15.48 million while total current assets were at $87.97 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$11.52 million, significantly lower than the -$5.17 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$11.56 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Altimmune Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 2,835,173 shares. Insider sales totaled 212,091 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.58M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.60% with a share float percentage of 23.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimmune Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company.