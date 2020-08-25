Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is 51.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.23 and a high of $7.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $7.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.35% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -31.56% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.92, the stock is -6.40% and 2.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.43 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 32.57% off its SMA200. AUY registered 80.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.81.

The stock witnessed a 3.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.90%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 21.82 and Fwd P/E is 31.47. Distance from 52-week low is 165.47% and -15.67% from its 52-week high.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $461.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Top Institutional Holders

378 institutions hold shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), with 3.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 56.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 951.66M, and float is at 947.50M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 56.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 104.05 million shares valued at $568.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the AUY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 41.94 million shares valued at $229.0 million to account for 4.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 40.43 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $220.73 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.95% of the shares totaling 28.1 million with a market value of $153.43 million.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 7.86% up over the past 12 months. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is 26.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.7% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.58.