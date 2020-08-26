A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: cbdMD Inc. (YCBD), Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) shares are 27.43% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.49% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +473.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.76% down YTD and 92.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.37% and -3.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the YCBD stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.87. The forecasts give the cbdMD Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.0% or 4.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -466.70% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.79 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.63, up 72.60% from -$2.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 11,919,286 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,760,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 10,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ghiloni Peter J., a Director at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $18720.0 at $0.75 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 YCBD shares valued at $34300.0 on Aug 14. The shares were sold at $3.43 per share. Elliott Mark S (CFO & COO) bought 5,000 shares at $1.06 per share on Jan 27 for a total of $5300.0 while Coffman Raymond Scott, (CO-CEO) bought 125,000 shares on Jan 14 for $0.13 million with each share fetching $1.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), on the other hand, is trading around $11.45 with a market cap of $1.35B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.70 and spell out a less modest performance – a -7.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RLGY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $59.0 million. This represented a 95.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.21 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.35 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $33.0 million, significantly lower than the $56.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Realogy Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 890,258 shares. Insider sales totaled 75,303 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 917.72k shares after the latest sales, with 3,241.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 114.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Realogy Holdings Corp. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.19 million shares worth more than $134.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.39 million and represent 15.59% of shares outstanding.