A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares are 219.77% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.10% or $0.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +304.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.49% down YTD and 126.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.78% and 10.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FUTU stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.10. The forecasts give the Futu Holdings Limited stock a price target range of $349.54 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.77. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.56% or 67.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.88, up 150.90% from $0.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.3 for the next year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), on the other hand, is trading around $70.49 with a market cap of $15.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BioNTech SE (BNTX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BNTX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $129.11 million. This represented a -180.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $45.98 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.07 billion from $807.77 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.15 million while total current assets were at $683.91 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$77.31 million, significantly lower than the -$68.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$100.86 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.50% with a share float percentage of 220.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioNTech SE having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.21 million shares worth more than $681.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 77.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.84 million and represent 23.25% of shares outstanding.