A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Tellurian Inc. (TELL), IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares are -87.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.07% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -89.64% down YTD and -14.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.94% and -10.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 02, 2020, Stifel recommended the TELL stock is a Sell, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 10, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the TELL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.90. The forecasts give the Tellurian Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.0% or -800.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -45.50% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.44, up 131.90% from -$0.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 774,342 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 28,081,178. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 774,342 and 490,292 in purchases and sales respectively.

TOTAL Delaware, Inc., a 10% Owner at the company, sold 84,511 shares worth $83362.0 at $0.99 per share on Jul 29. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 87,401 TELL shares valued at $84648.0 on Jul 30. The shares were sold at $0.97 per share. TOTAL Delaware, Inc. (10% Owner) sold 150,000 shares at $1.04 per share on Jul 10 for a total of $0.16 million while TOTAL Delaware, Inc., (10% Owner) sold 163,356 shares on Jul 09 for $0.17 million with each share fetching $1.02.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), on the other hand, is trading around $14.56 with a market cap of $864.14M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the IMAX Corporation (IMAX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IMAX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -16.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $34.35 million. This represented a -287.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.86 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.44 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.06 billion from $1.1 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$20.88 million, significantly lower than the $48.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$21.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at IMAX Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 202,131 shares. Insider sales totaled 62,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.79M shares after the latest sales, with 1.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.10% with a share float percentage of 49.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMAX Corporation having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 4.37 million shares worth more than $49.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.83 million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.