A focus on opportunistic stocks: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI), The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares are -20.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.39% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +108.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.24% down YTD and 25.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 39.68% and 39.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the HJLI stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.44. The forecasts give the Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.33% or 85.33%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 187,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 225,583. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 187,500 and 225,583 in purchases and sales respectively.

Biodyne Holding, S.A., a 10% Owner at the company, sold 220,000 shares worth $72600.0 at $0.33 per share on Jun 02. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 5,583 HJLI shares valued at $1731.0 on Jun 03. The shares were sold at $0.31 per share.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), on the other hand, is trading around $17.43 with a market cap of $1.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 1.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The RealReal Inc. (REAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

REAL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -42.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $79.36 million. This represented a -38.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $57.39 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.83 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $634.06 million from $529.54 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $105.93 million while total current assets were at $452.25 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$86.58 million, significantly lower than the -$46.17 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$101.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at The RealReal Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 699,850 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,544,508 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -36.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.78M shares after the latest sales, with -21.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.00% with a share float percentage of 72.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The RealReal Inc. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.06 million shares worth more than $154.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Great Hill Partners L.P., with the investment firm holding over 9.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.47 million and represent 11.38% of shares outstanding.