A focus on opportunistic stocks: Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI), Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares are -39.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.47% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +58.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.53% down YTD and -6.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.47% and -3.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2017, Robert W. Baird recommended the PTI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on October 18, 2018. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PTI stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.38. The forecasts give the Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.75% or 54.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 19.00% in the current quarter to -$0.19, up from the -$0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,283,919. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

New Enterprise Associates 12, , a 10% Owner at the company, sold 117,164 shares worth $0.29 million at $2.45 per share on Nov 26. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 1,166,755 PTI shares valued at $2.94 million on Nov 27. The shares were sold at $2.52 per share.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), on the other hand, is trading around $14.60 with a market cap of $706.06M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLAY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $193.22 million. This represented a -20.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $159.81 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.56 billion from $2.37 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $16.82 million, significantly lower than the $85.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$38.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 587,794 shares. Insider sales totaled 119,926 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 429.45k shares after the latest sales, with -783.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.70% with a share float percentage of 43.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.1 million shares worth more than $94.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.02 million and represent 9.65% of shares outstanding.