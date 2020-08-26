A focus on opportunistic stocks: Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC), Endo International plc (ENDP)

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares are 37.25% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.16% or $1.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +169.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.10% down YTD and 76.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.33% and -25.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Northland Capital recommended the WRTC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Northland Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on July 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $8.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.54.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.33, up 598.70% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 465,544 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,506,308. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 405,334 and 105,470 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARNES JAMES A, a CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $63000.0 at $10.50 per share on Jul 01. The CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER had earlier sold another 6,000 WRTC shares valued at $60240.0 on Aug 03. The shares were sold at $10.04 per share. BARNES JAMES A (CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER) sold 6,000 shares at $6.73 per share on Jun 11 for a total of $40380.0 while Rothans Michael James, (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 4,800 shares on Jun 03 for $41328.0 with each share fetching $8.61.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), on the other hand, is trading around $2.84 with a market cap of $675.12M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Endo International plc (ENDP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENDP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $201.32 million. This represented a 70.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $687.59 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.43 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.17 billion from $9.31 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $366.89 million, significantly higher than the $86.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $330.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Endo International plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 196,560 shares. Insider sales totaled 666,691 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.57M shares after the latest sales, with 18.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.50% with a share float percentage of 226.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endo International plc having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 34.79 million shares worth more than $119.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 27.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.72 million and represent 12.14% of shares outstanding.