A focus on opportunistic stocks: XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are 62.99% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.48% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2,100.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.59% down YTD and 30.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.79% and -2.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.30. The forecasts give the XpresSpa Group Inc. stock a price target range of $54.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $54.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.89% or 93.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$25.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 112,020. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

HEYER ANDREW R, a Former director and 10% owner at the company, sold 112,020 shares worth $43688.0 at $0.39 per share on Apr 14. The Former director and 10% owner had earlier sold another 4,000,000 XSPA shares valued at $1.51 million on Apr 14. The shares were sold at $0.38 per share.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), on the other hand, is trading around $9.95 with a market cap of $1.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Matador Resources Company (MTDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MTDR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -9.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.3 million. This represented a 70.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $62.92 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.98 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.0 billion from $4.33 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $210.38 million, significantly higher than the $194.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$249.43 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Matador Resources Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 59 times and accounting for 805,017 shares. Insider sales totaled 29,560 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 56.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.69M shares after the latest sales, with 14.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.00% with a share float percentage of 109.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matador Resources Company having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.61 million shares worth more than $141.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.47 million and represent 10.02% of shares outstanding.