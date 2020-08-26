A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: HEXO Corp. (HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) is -54.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is -0.25% and -2.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.07 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -34.07% off its SMA200. HEXO registered -82.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.27% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.7M.

The stock witnessed a 2.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.18%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 107.73% and -84.89% from its 52-week high.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/23/2020..

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in HEXO Corp. (HEXO), with 20.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.83% while institutional investors hold 14.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 480.72M, and float is at 325.08M with Short Float at 9.99%. Institutions hold 13.61% of the Float.