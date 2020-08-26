A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares are -39.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.57% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +144.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.18% down YTD and 35.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.40% and 96.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Needham recommended the CNDT stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 14, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CNDT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.25. The forecasts give the Conduent Incorporated stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.17% or 16.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 340.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, down from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.41, down -8.70% from $0.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,171,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 195,073. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 56,234 and 58,749 in purchases and sales respectively.

KRAWITZ MICHAEL E, a EVP, GC & Secretary at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $17700.0 at $1.77 per share on May 13. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 55,560 CNDT shares valued at $0.1 million on May 14. The shares were bought at $1.80 per share. KRAWITZ MICHAEL E (EVP, GC & Secretary) bought 15,000 shares at $1.99 per share on May 12 for a total of $29900.0 while Letier A. Scott, (Director) bought 20,000 shares on May 12 for $39500.0 with each share fetching $1.98.

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), on the other hand, is trading around $15.00 with a market cap of $1.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TBIO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$36.63 million. This represented a 324.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $16.32 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.58 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $454.28 million from $305.24 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $20.03 million while total current assets were at $316.22 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$51.49 million, significantly lower than the -$41.45 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$55.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Translate Bio Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 500,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,078,945 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.43M shares after the latest sales, with -32.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.90% with a share float percentage of 47.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Translate Bio Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 18.04 million shares worth more than $323.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 24.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.33 million and represent 10.55% of shares outstanding.