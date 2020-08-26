A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are 318.04% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.79% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2,109.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -90.28% down YTD and -37.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.49% and -33.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the GNUS stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.14. The forecasts give the Genius Brands International Inc. stock a price target range of $4.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.67% or 74.67%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,116,429 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 908,603. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,111,429 and 908,603 in purchases and sales respectively.

KLEIN MICHAEL G, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $13650.0 at $2.73 per share on Jun 26. The Director had earlier bought another 25,000 GNUS shares valued at $70750.0 on Jul 06. The shares were bought at $2.83 per share. Heyward Andy (Chief Executive Officer) sold 460,574 shares at $2.94 per share on Jun 19 for a total of $1.35 million while KLEIN MICHAEL G, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Jun 18 for $27900.0 with each share fetching $2.79.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), on the other hand, is trading around $50.79 with a market cap of $5.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.61 and spell out a less modest performance – a -0.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RUN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -30.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $50.72 million. This represented a 72.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $181.29 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.90 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.01 billion from $5.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$152.25 million, significantly lower than the -$56.62 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$516.67 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 81 times at Sunrun Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 1,220,390 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,070,641 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.61M shares after the latest sales, with 2.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.20% with a share float percentage of 116.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunrun Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 29.77 million shares worth more than $587.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 24.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.9 million and represent 13.95% of shares outstanding.