A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares are 124.45% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.40% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +342.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.55% down YTD and 36.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.78% and -4.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 03, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the PRPL stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 14, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the PRPL stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.71. The forecasts give the Purple Innovation Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.94% or 21.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to $0.21, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.75, up 47.10% from -$0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 11,609,008 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,552,136. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pearce Terry Vernon, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 3,150,450 shares worth $63.64 million at $20.20 per share on Aug 20. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 3,150,450 PRPL shares valued at $63.64 million on Aug 20. The shares were sold at $20.20 per share. Pearce Tony Marion (10% Owner) sold 3,150,450 shares at $20.20 per share on Aug 20 for a total of $63.64 million while McGarvey Casey Kale, (Chief Legal Officer) sold 300,000 shares on Jun 16 for $5.1 million with each share fetching $17.00.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.29 with a market cap of $250.91M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OGI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $35.96 million. This represented a -178.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.37 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

Short term investments amounted to $97000.0 while total current assets were at $116.38 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$11.79 million, significantly higher than the -$14.44 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$75.92 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.79% with a share float percentage of 194.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company.