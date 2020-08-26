A peek at Novavax Inc. (NVAX): Who has invested in It?

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is 2741.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $189.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $119.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.15% off its average median price target of $257.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -7.72% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.11, the stock is -24.32% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.96 million and changing -5.16% at the moment leaves the stock 178.06% off its SMA200. NVAX registered 1692.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1126.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.13% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.5M.

The stock witnessed a -18.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 148.78%, and is -22.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.01% over the week and 10.95% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $7.21B and $50.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.20. Distance from 52-week low is 3095.20% and -40.28% from its 52-week high.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.83 with sales reaching $237.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6,159.20% year-over-year.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Novavax Inc. (NVAX), with 222.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 13.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.62M, and float is at 55.24M with Short Float at 14.56%. Institutions hold 13.89% of the Float.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $146.00 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9951.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Herrmann John A III (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 46,242 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $144.33 per share for $6.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 275.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Trizzino John (EVP, CBO and CFO) disposed off 42,788 shares at an average price of $148.78 for $6.37 million. The insider now directly holds 5,087 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).