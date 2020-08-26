A peek at Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID): Who has invested in It?

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) is 52.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The OVID stock was last observed hovering at around $6.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $13.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 29.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is -11.87% and -11.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.57 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 38.60% off its SMA200. OVID registered 224.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.11% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.62M.

The stock witnessed a -6.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.56%, and is -21.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.09% over the week and 8.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 264.08% and -32.61% from its 52-week high.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $80k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.90% this year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), with 23.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.03% while institutional investors hold 56.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.61M, and float is at 35.09M with Short Float at 8.32%. Institutions hold 33.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.91 million shares valued at $21.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.11% of the OVID Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Consonance Capital Management LP with 2.57 million shares valued at $18.95 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 2.39 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $17.63 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 2.12 million with a market value of $15.64 million.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.75 million shares.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -39.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.