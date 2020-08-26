Altria Group Inc. (MO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -12.80% Change This Year

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is -12.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.95 and a high of $52.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $44.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -14.53% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.52, the stock is 2.32% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.11 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 1.01% off its SMA200. MO registered -7.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.18M.

The stock witnessed a 3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.45%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $80.95B and $25.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.55. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.61% and -17.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.14 with sales reaching $5.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Top Institutional Holders

2,058 institutions hold shares in Altria Group Inc. (MO), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 64.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.86B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 64.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 152.9 million shares valued at $6.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the MO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 144.17 million shares valued at $5.66 billion to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 96.8 million shares representing 5.21% and valued at over $3.8 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 79.16 million with a market value of $3.11 billion.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 25 times.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading 2.43% up over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is -14.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.