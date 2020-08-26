Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS), Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) shares are -23.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.38% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 42.60% and 19.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.37. The forecasts give the Borqs Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.58% or 88.58%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG), on the other hand, is trading around $0.68 with a market cap of $309.38M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NOG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $804.74 million. This represented a 1648.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted -$51.97 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.26 billion from $2.24 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $156.44 million while total current assets were at $205.09 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $202.24 million, significantly higher than the $198.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 11,695,216 shares. Insider sales totaled 191,835 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 134.18M shares after the latest sales, with 13.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.80% with a share float percentage of 285.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Oil and Gas Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company.