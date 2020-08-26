Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in HP Inc. (HPQ)?

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is -10.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.54 and a high of $23.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $18.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.83% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -53.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.44, the stock is 2.09% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.45 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 0.39% off its SMA200. HPQ registered 3.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.33% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.29M.

The stock witnessed a 3.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.71%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 56000 employees, a market worth around $26.25B and $57.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.22 and Fwd P/E is 7.90. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.05% and -22.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (112.30%).

HP Inc. (HPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HP Inc. (HPQ) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $13.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.90% in year-over-year returns.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,259 institutions hold shares in HP Inc. (HPQ), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 83.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 83.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 182.89 million shares valued at $3.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.79% of the HPQ Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 126.17 million shares valued at $2.2 billion to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 117.86 million shares representing 8.24% and valued at over $2.05 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 68.15 million with a market value of $1.19 billion.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LORES ENRIQUE, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that LORES ENRIQUE bought 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $15.36 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that BENNETT ROBERT R (Director) bought a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $15.11 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, BENNETT ROBERT R (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $14.95 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 110,216 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 7.60% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 141.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.